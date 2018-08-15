LSU QB Lowell Narcisse announces he's transferring

BATON ROUGE - The LSU quarterback race heated up on Tuesday afternoon after junior Justin McMillan and red-shirt freshman Lowell Narcisse skipped practice with the rest of the team on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday evening Narcisse had announced his intentions to transfer out of LSU and seek his playing opportunities elsewhere.

Narcisse was recovering from a knee injury he sustained at St. James high school and did not play his freshman year in 2017. However his 6-2 frame and 240 pound body have many hopeful that he could be a difference maker in short-yardage situations and near the endzone.

His announcement to transfer out of LSU comes on the one year anniversary of former LSU quarterback and Zachary product Lindsey Scott, Jr. announcing he would leave LSU and seek playing time elsewhere. Scott eventually landed at East Mississippi Community College where he played the 2017 season and is now on the Missouri Tigers roster for the 2018 year.

LSU QB's Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan both absent from practice today for first time all fall.



"They're just not here" according to LSU official. No reason given for absence, Coach O will meet with media tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/UOlXGN2RCA — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 14, 2018

LSU practice felt different today on offense. Just two scholarship qbs there, Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan.



The pace of practice was much slower, as Burrow and Brennan took majority of snaps and walk-ons watched. pic.twitter.com/t2ygs14YZ6 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 14, 2018

The absence from practice was odd as it marked the first time that any quarterback has missed a practice session during fall camp, and it immediately sent speculative minds to work.

It was assumed that one or two quarterbacks would transfer from LSU when the depth chart starts to take hold and players see how much or how little playing time they could see in the 2018 season.

McMillan was the leading quarterback coming out of spring ball, however there was no clear choice at the position and coaches went out and brought in transfer Joe Burrow from Ohio St. over the summer.

Burrow's size and experience lend many to believe he will win the starters job, however it has been too soon in fall practices to see if any one quarterback has stepped in front of his competitors.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will speak with the media on Wednesday evening. When asked about the two players absence from practice this afternoon a school official commented, "they're just not at practice."