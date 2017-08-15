78°
LSU QB Lindsey Scott Jr. announces transfer
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers took another blow Monday morning as former Zachary standout and LSU backup quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. announced he will transfer from the program.
Head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the transfer today.
Scott was a 3-star recruit coming out of Zachary High School and redshirted last year for the Tigers.
Scott, the 11th transfer from LSU this off-season, has not said where he will go, but if it's another Division I program, he will have to sit out one season due to NCAA transfer rules.
August 14, 2017
