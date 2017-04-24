LSU QB Danny Etling undergoes back procedure

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Danny Etling has reportedly undergone a procedure on his back, according to the university's athletics department.

LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron issued a statement on the senior quarterback Monday.



“Danny had a minor back procedure this morning and everything came out alright,” Orgeron said.



Etling, an Academic All-District selection for the Tigers in 2016, threw for 2,123 yards and 11 touchdowns in helping LSU to an 8-4 mark last year, which included a 29-9 win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.