LSU prospect Derek Stingley Jr. named Louisiana's top football player of the year

BATON ROUGE - One of LSU Football's most anticipated commitments is being honored as the best high school player in the state.

On Thursday, Derek Stingley Jr. was named the Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year. Stingley, a senior at the Dunham School, is also one of three players in the running for Gatorade's National Player of the Year award, which weighs both athletic and academic success.

The 6-foot-1,195-pound senior defensive back and wide receiver caught 24 passes for 678 yards and eight touchdowns this past season, leading the Tigers (9-1) to the Division III state quarterfinals. Stingley is also rated as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.

Derek, who has verbally committed to play college football at LSU on an athletic scholarship, has maintained a weighted 3.66 GPA.