51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU prospect Derek Stingley Jr. named Louisiana's top football player of the year

2 hours 17 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 9:21 PM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One of LSU Football's most anticipated commitments is being honored as the best high school player in the state.

On Thursday, Derek Stingley Jr. was named the Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year. Stingley, a senior at the Dunham School, is also one of three players in the running for Gatorade's National Player of the Year award, which weighs both athletic and academic success.

The 6-foot-1,195-pound senior defensive back and wide receiver caught 24 passes for 678 yards and eight touchdowns this past season, leading the Tigers (9-1) to the Division III state quarterfinals. Stingley is also rated as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.

Derek, who has verbally committed to play college football at LSU on an athletic scholarship, has maintained a weighted 3.66 GPA.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days