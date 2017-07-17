Latest Weather Blog
LSU promotes newly opened 'Leisure River'
BATON ROUGE - LSU has opened its new outdoor 'Leisure River' as part of a nearly $85 million expansion project.
The school tweeted about the recently-opened pool Sunday, prompting to give the campus' latest attraction a look.
Behold: the recently-opened @LSUUREC Leisure River.— LSU (@lsu) July 15, 2017
Have you taken a dip?https://t.co/DO24YIotB1 pic.twitter.com/0075rgKT8w
The new leisure pool was built in the shape of the school's acronym, spelling out "LSU" when seen from above. The pool is 536 feet in length and three-and-a-half feet deep.
The "lazy river" style pool also features multiple bubbler lounges.
The pool is one of many projects resulting from the schools $85 million expansion, including a jogging trail and expanded parking, which began in 2013. The expansion was paid for using student fees.
