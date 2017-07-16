LSU promotes newly opened 'leisure pool'

77°
July 16, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU has opened its new outdoor 'leisure pool' as part of a nearly $85 million expansion project.

The school tweeted about the recently-opened pool Sunday, prompting to give the campus' latest attraction a look.

The new leisure pool was built in the shape of the school's acronym, spelling out "LSU" when seen from above.  The pool is 536 feet in length and three-and-a-half feet deep.

The "lazy river" style pool also features multiple bubbler lounges.

The pool is one of many projects resulting from the schools $85 million expansion, including a jogging trail and expanded parking, which began in 2013. The expansion was paid for using student fees.

