LSU professor wins teacher of the year award in journalism competition

Photo: LSU Manship School of Mass Communication

CINCINNATI - An LSU professor has been named the teacher of the year in a journalism competition by the Scripps Howard Foundation.

The foundation honored several individuals and publications in 15 different categories. According to the foundation, the winners' works “embodies the meaning of journalism that brings important truths to light, holds the powerful accountable and changes our world."

Jinx Broussard, of the Manship School of Mass Communication, is the 2018 Scripps Howard Teacher of the Year. According to LSU, Broussard is a full professor and the Bart R. Swanson Endowed Memorial Professor at Louisiana State University. Broussard teaches public relations, strategic communications, media history, and mass media theory.

The foundation will present more than $170,000 in prize money to the winning organizations and journalists at its annual awards show on April 18 in Cincinnati.