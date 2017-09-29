LSU president says Greek Life will not 'return to normal'

BATON ROUGE- LSU's president says campus Greek Life will never be the same after assembling a new Greek Life Task Force.

LSU President F. King Alexander assembled 11 experts to review the Greek Life culture on campus and its link to harmful behavior. The task force is expected to observe different Greek Life activities both past and present to brainstorm better strategies to eliminate dangerous activities.

The force will closely examine accountability of the organizations, current recruitment practices, and internal governance practices.

The university president says the new task force will force change.

"It's important to understand that there will be no return to normal," Alexander said. "Student safety is always our primary concern. Greek organizations are a valuable part of campus life at LSU, but hazing and other dangerous behavior will not be tolerated."

The task force chair Rob Stuart said that LSU Greek Life represents the best of the campus.

"They volunteer, fundraise for charities and provide opportunities for students to make lifelong connections that extend far beyond their time at LSU," Stuart said. "However a small minority of these groups engage in behavior that undermines all these benefits, and will be identified and discontinued."

After the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver, the school suspended all Greek Life activities indefinitely.