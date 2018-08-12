LSU preseason scrimmage: Stats and recap

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron wasn't pleased with the offensive line following Saturday's first preseason scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium. From penalties to missed assignments, the defensive front-seven dominated the Tigers' O-line on Saturday.

“On offense we had way too many mistakes,” Orgeron said. “We had way too many penalties. Way too many offsides. We had a couple series where we had two-or-three penalties back to back. Sometimes, when we executed, we made some good plays, but we shot ourselves in the foot with too many penalties.”

At the quarterback position Orgeron was pretty hush-hush, not revealing too much on how the quarterback battle is playing out. Today the four quarterbacks cycled through a variety of situational scenarios.

"It’s a process and we still have two preseason games left,” Orgeron said. “We’re not pushing that. We’re going to let the process happen throughout camp. We haven’t gone through a lot of situations yet, so it’s still early.”

On the flip side Orgeron did offer some high praise for running back Nick Brossette who finally seems poised for his opportunity.

"I'll tell you what Nick ran the ball hard today now," Orgeron smiled. "Nick lowered the pads and ran the ball hard. He ran the ball with the most authority today. Clyde did some good things and we gave Chris Curry some reps."

SCRIMMAGE STATS

Passing

- Justin McMillan 8/13, 83 yards, long of 30

- Myles Brennan 5/10, 94 yards, long of 36

- Lowell Narcisse 6/14, 122 yards, 1 touchdown, long of 40

- Joe Burrow, 7/13, 118 yards, long of 37

Rushing

- Chris Curry, 16 carries, 43 yards

- Nick Brossette, 10 carries, 36 yards

- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 9 carries, 17 yards Receiving

- Ja'Marr Chase, 3 receptions, 52 yards

- Derrick Dillon, 3 receptions, 41 yards

- Justin Jefferson, 3 receptions, 42 yards

- Jonathan Giles, 2 receptions 58 yards