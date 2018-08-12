Latest Weather Blog
LSU preseason scrimmage: Stats and recap
BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron wasn't pleased with the offensive line following Saturday's first preseason scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium. From penalties to missed assignments, the defensive front-seven dominated the Tigers' O-line on Saturday.
“On offense we had way too many mistakes,” Orgeron said. “We had way too many penalties. Way too many offsides. We had a couple series where we had two-or-three penalties back to back. Sometimes, when we executed, we made some good plays, but we shot ourselves in the foot with too many penalties.”
At the quarterback position Orgeron was pretty hush-hush, not revealing too much on how the quarterback battle is playing out. Today the four quarterbacks cycled through a variety of situational scenarios.
"It’s a process and we still have two preseason games left,” Orgeron said. “We’re not pushing that. We’re going to let the process happen throughout camp. We haven’t gone through a lot of situations yet, so it’s still early.”
On the flip side Orgeron did offer some high praise for running back Nick Brossette who finally seems poised for his opportunity.
SCRIMMAGE STATS
Passing
- Justin McMillan 8/13, 83 yards, long of 30
- Myles Brennan 5/10, 94 yards, long of 36
- Lowell Narcisse 6/14, 122 yards, 1 touchdown, long of 40
- Joe Burrow, 7/13, 118 yards, long of 37
Rushing
- Chris Curry, 16 carries, 43 yards
- Nick Brossette, 10 carries, 36 yards
- Ja'Marr Chase, 3 receptions, 52 yards
- Derrick Dillon, 3 receptions, 41 yards
- Justin Jefferson, 3 receptions, 42 yards
- Jonathan Giles, 2 receptions 58 yards