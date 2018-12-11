LSU preparing for bowl game without Greedy Williams

BATON ROUGE- It's become a trend in college football. Players with the opportunity to make millions at the next level deciding not to play in a bowl game.

That trend hits a little closer to home with LSU corner Greedy Williams deciding not to play against UCF. An unpopular decision that not everyone agrees with, but at least his tiger teammates understand.

"I'm old fashioned. I think that the team comes first but I definitely understand. The guy is a possible top-10 pick. Everybody's situation is different," said head coach Ed Orgeron. "Greedy is a father already. That was a family decision that he made. I didn't go against it."

"He sat down and actually texted and talked to us about it and we understood," said linebacker Michael Divinity. "A lot of millions on the line. He has a daughter. He has a family he has to take care of. That's understandable."

"Not it has absolutely not been a distraction. Guys have millions of dollars on the line and it could all go away with one bad play and we all understand his decision," said quarterback Joe Burrow. "It is nothing personal. It is just business."

"I'm not mad at him. Do I agree with him? Not necessarily. Everyone is different and I understood his situation," said Orgeron.

"We were together before he came out with it and he cried like a baby. That is how much he wanted to be around us. That's what a lot of people don't know. It was not an easy decision for him," said linebacker Devin White.

"Here is what I think. It has to be in your heart. You have to want to be practicing for 15 practices. You have to want to be here. If you don't want to be here, I really don't want you around. We want a positive atmosphere. We want guys going hard and getting better. So if a guy decides he is done, I'd like him to tell me ahead of time which I honor that. I told him 'if you're done, I got it. We have to move on."

With Williams not playing and Kristian Fulton injured, the tigers will be playing without both their starting corner backs against UCF.