80°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Practice Report: Geaux Inside w/ Cauble
Baton Rouge - LSU hit the practice field on Monday afternoon after a tumultuous weekend. The Tigers started preparations for the Miami Hurricanes as they closed out Fall Camp and moved into Game Week.
Listen to WBRZ's Michael Cauble as he describes practice and what he sees.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geaux Inside LSU Practice w Cauble
-
Ascension Public Schools bring in experts to prevent school bullying
-
Thieves crash stolen car moments after heist from auto shop in Baton...
-
Judge orders curfew, monitoring for arrested LSU football player Drake Davis
-
Police identify man & woman killed in apparent murder-suicide Monday morning