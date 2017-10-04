LSU Police seeking person of interest after violent tailgate fight

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a violent fight on LSU's campus, which went viral on social media in September.

LSUPD released a photo of the subject, who is believed to have more information on the incident. Other video from bystanders showed the violent confrontation during a tailgate before LSU vs Chattanooga game on Sept. 9.

Police say the victim arrived at the LSU Police Department to report the aggravated battery later that same weekend.

The victim said he attempted to break up a fight when an unknown male subject struck him in the face with his cast. The strike caused the victim to lose consciousness and broke several facial bones. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he was told he would need surgery to repair the damage.

The male seen in the video, now identified as 18-year-old Casen Maggio, was later arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231.