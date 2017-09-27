LSU Police names new acting chief

Photo: LSUPD

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department has named its new acting chief following the departure of its previous chief in June.

According to an email sent to LSUPD officers, Major Bart Thompson has been appointed as acting chief of campus police. According to the email, Major Thompson stepped up following the departure of Chief Rabalais in June and has led the department over the past four months.

Thompson officially took over as chief earlier this past week.