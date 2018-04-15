56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Police: Man arrested for possession of marijuana, walking around campus naked

3 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 April 15, 2018 4:18 PM April 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested early Sunday morning has been accused of simple possession of marijuana and obscenity.

According to the LSU Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. to the basement of Audubon Hall where a man was reportedly walking around completely naked.

Upon arrival, authorities found 30-year-old Michael West, who was still unclothed. Police located West's clothing in a nearby room. Officers say over 21 grams of marijuana was found, some of which was in his pants.

West was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of obscenity and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days