LSU Police: Man arrested for possession of marijuana, walking around campus naked

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested early Sunday morning has been accused of simple possession of marijuana and obscenity.

According to the LSU Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. to the basement of Audubon Hall where a man was reportedly walking around completely naked.

Upon arrival, authorities found 30-year-old Michael West, who was still unclothed. Police located West's clothing in a nearby room. Officers say over 21 grams of marijuana was found, some of which was in his pants.

West was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of obscenity and one count of simple possession of marijuana.