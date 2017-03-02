LSU Police investigating dating site sextortion

Image: LSU Police Facebook

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police are investigating a sextortion incident that happened on Valentine's Day.

According to court documents, the incident happened on Feb. 14. A male victim said he was using an online dating site and had agreed to have "webcam sex" with another user. The victim then used his webcam to livestream while he fondled himself.

The victim said the other user, who identified herself as Nathalie Smith, demanded $400 or she would post a recording of the act online. After the victim said he did not have $400, Smith then sent a message that the video had been uploaded to YouTube. Investigators later confirmed that the video was posted online.

A court order authorized information associated with a cellphone number and address from Plymouth, MN to be released to LSU Police.