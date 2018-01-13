LSU Police increasing campus patrols after armed robberies

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department says it's bumping up its on-campus presence after a pair of armed robberies within the first week of the Spring semester.

According to a release from campus police, patrols are being increased all of the residence halls, Greek houses, and campus apartments at night. The school is also looking to improve lighting across the campus.

The action comes after robberies were reported on both Wednesday and Thursday morning, the first two days of the new semester. Police have released photos showing suspects connected to the first robbery, in which a victim's iPhone was stolen.

LSUPD also offered tips to help students stay safe, like walking in groups, using the Campus Transit system and downloading the LSU Shield app.