LSU Police arrest man for exposing himself in Middleton Library

PHOTO: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to several people on LSU's campus Friday night.

LSUPD arrested 25-year-old William Gillette after several victims said he exposed his genitalia to them in the Middleton Library.

LSU Police were called to the library around 9:15 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a man exposing himself inside the building. Upon arrival, police spoke with four victims who said the suspect exposed himself to them on the third floor of the library.

According to arrest records, one of the victims said she recognized Gillette as a teaching assistant from one of her classes. We have reached out to LSU officials to confirm if Gillette is actually a teaching assistant at the university.

Officers spotted Gillette and apprehended him. During the apprehension, officers noticed his pants were unzipped and his genitalia was exposed.

After Gillette was taken into custody, police found marijuana and a glass pipe in his pants pocket.

Gillette was arrested and charged with four counts of obscenity, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.