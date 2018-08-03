85°
LSU PMAC manager receives diploma in same building he operates

BATON ROUGE- The man who manages the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was handed his degree in the very same building he helps operate Friday.

Dreyfus Milstead, 42, walked across the stage like hundreds of other new graduates Friday. But little did his fellow graduates know, Milstead is also the operations manager for the building they and their families had gathered in Friday.

Milstead graduated with a degree from LSU's College of Humanities and Social Studies.

