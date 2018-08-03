85°
LSU PMAC manager receives diploma in same building he operates
BATON ROUGE- The man who manages the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was handed his degree in the very same building he helps operate Friday.
Dreyfus Milstead, 42, walked across the stage like hundreds of other new graduates Friday. But little did his fellow graduates know, Milstead is also the operations manager for the building they and their families had gathered in Friday.
Congratulations to Dreyfus Milstead, the Operations Manager for the Maravich Center.— LSU (@LSU) August 3, 2018
The man who runs the PMAC walked across its stage today to receive his hard-earned diploma! #LSUGrad ???? pic.twitter.com/mQg3h1dJGJ
Milstead graduated with a degree from LSU's College of Humanities and Social Studies.
