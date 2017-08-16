Latest Weather Blog
LSU players rave over Myles Brennan
Just last week LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said true freshman quarterback Myles Brennan was good enough to start right now, but he didn't want to throw him in the fire just yet.
According to Brennan's teammates, it's Myles who's firing up LSU's depth chart this fall camp.
"He's a good kid man, I don't know him personally but he has a release on him," said Tigers nose tackle Greg Gilmore."
Even some of the veteran guys have taken notice.
Meanwhile projected starter Danny Etling isn't concerned about the foot steps come from behind, instead he's sharing his veteran knowledge of life in and out of the huddle with all the young quarterbacks.
"There's a lot of stress that comes with coming in right away and being asked to take first team reps, compete for the job and lead the team under center," Danny Etling said. With that, you have to manage the situation well and have to make sure the pressure doesn't get to you."