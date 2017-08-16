76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU players rave over Myles Brennan

7 hours 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, August 15 2017 Aug 15, 2017 August 15, 2017 10:04 PM August 15, 2017 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

Just last week LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said true freshman quarterback Myles Brennan was good enough to start right now, but he didn't want to throw him in the fire just yet.

According to Brennan's teammates, it's Myles who's firing up LSU's depth chart this fall camp.

"He's a good kid man, I don't know him personally but he has a release on him," said Tigers nose tackle Greg Gilmore."

Even some of the veteran guys have taken notice.

"Man he has a pretty ball," admitted John Battle, Tiger senior safety. He's one of the very few freshman that I've seen throw the ball like that."

"The kid can wiz that ball and has great touch honestly," Foster Moreau said.

Meanwhile projected starter Danny Etling isn't concerned about the foot steps come from behind, instead he's sharing his veteran knowledge of life in and out of the huddle with all the young quarterbacks.

"There's a lot of stress that comes with coming in right away and being asked to take first team reps, compete for the job and lead the team under center," Danny Etling said. With that, you have to manage the situation well and have to make sure the pressure doesn't get to you."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days