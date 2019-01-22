LSU player joins Baton Rouge minor league baseball team

Photo: Baton Rouge Rougarou

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's minor league baseball team has announced that LSU freshman Drew Bianco has joined the roster.

According to the Rougarou organization, Bianco is a right-handed-hitting infielder and catcher from Oxford, Mississippi. He attended Oxford High School and lead his team to two state championships. In his career he hit .352 with 33 doubles, 20 home runs, 147 runs scored, and 100 RBI.

The organization said Bianco will be following his father's footsteps by playing collegiate baseball for LSU.

“Our organization could not be more excited to have Drew joining us this summer,” said Rougarou Head Coach Thomas Simoneaux. “When Coach Cain (Nolan Cain, Assistant Coach at LSU) called, I was ecstatic. Drew has such an impressive track record, and comes from an outstanding baseball family."

