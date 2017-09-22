LSU plans for sobering tailgating experience after fights, fraternity death

BATON ROUGE – Officials have warned of a more sobering tailgating experience Saturday as LSU works to cleanup a drunken party ahead of football games.

Earlier this week, the district attorney warned authorities will be targeting underage drinkers. LSU has banned Greek organizations from tailgating this weekend amid the death of a fraternity freshman last week.

"[We're] just going to make sure everyone has a good time and behaves," District Attorney Hillar Moore warned Friday.

Authorities have promised extra police on campus but said officers will be in plain clothes and might go unnoticed.

There was a noticeably quiet atmosphere on campus Friday night - usually, there would be students staking out spots.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz