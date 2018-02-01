LSU performer's unicycle stolen at Calif. airport

SAN FRANCISCO- Authorities say a seven-foot unicycle that belongs to the famous acrobat Red Panda was stolen from baggage claim.

According to Sports Illustrated, the unicycle was taken Jan. 24 from baggage claim at St. Francisco International Airport after Red Panda (Ron Niu) had landed after performing in Denver.

Niu, the acrobat known for catching bowls on top of her head, is known for performing at LSU basketball games. According to her agent the performer has had the unicycle for 30 years.