66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU performer's unicycle stolen at Calif. airport

6 hours 1 minute 30 seconds ago Thursday, February 01 2018 Feb 1, 2018 February 01, 2018 10:58 AM February 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SAN FRANCISCO- Authorities say a seven-foot unicycle that belongs to the famous acrobat Red Panda was stolen from baggage claim.

According to Sports Illustrated, the unicycle was taken Jan. 24 from baggage claim at St. Francisco International Airport after Red Panda (Ron Niu) had landed after performing in Denver.

Niu, the acrobat known for catching bowls on top of her head, is known for performing at LSU basketball games. According to her agent the performer has had the unicycle for 30 years.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days