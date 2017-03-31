LSU PD: three arrested for breaking into Tiger Stadium overnight

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police say that three individuals have been arrested for breaking into Tiger Stadium on Friday around 1 a.m.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Cade Broussard, 20-year-old Seth Broussard and 22-year-old Frederick Herrera.



According to police, the individuals entered via a boarded up window and were attempting to steal items from the stadium, including signs, cups, bags, drinks and photos.



According to police, Cade Broussard is a student at Baton Rouge Community College and Seth Broussard is a student at LSU.



They were all arrested on charges of simple burglary and were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.