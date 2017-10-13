LSU pays tribute to football legend Y.A. Tittle in Tiger Stadium locker room

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team has revealed a special tribute to football legend Y.A. Tittle following ahead of this weekend's match-up against Auburn.

The LSU Football Facebook page shared photos of a locker dedicated to Tittle in the home team's locker room. The locker comes complete with authentic recreation of the jersey, helmet and cleats Tittle wore in the 1940s.

Tittle passed away Sunday night at the age of 90.

He was a two-time All-SEC quarterback for the Tigers in the 1940s, setting passing records at the university that stood for years.

Tittle went on to be drafted into the NFL in 1947, where he was named AAFC Rookie of the year. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

Y.A. Tittle Avenue off of Bob Petit Boulevard, near LSU's campus, was also named in his honor.