LSU partners with Lyft for game day transportation, offers discount for new users

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics has partnered with ridesharing service Lyft to offer more methods of transportation for fans looking to get a ride after home football games.

The deal includes marketing on game day along with a discount for new users. Anyone who orders a ride using the promo code "GEAUXTIGERS" will get $5 off their first four trips with the service.

More information can be found on Lyft's website.

The Tigers will play their first home game Saturday, Sept. 8 against Southeastern.