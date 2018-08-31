86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU partners with Lyft for game day transportation, offers discount for new users

2 hours 44 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 2:40 PM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics has partnered with ridesharing service Lyft to offer more methods of transportation for fans looking to get a ride after home football games.

The deal includes marketing on game day along with a discount for new users. Anyone who orders a ride using the promo code "GEAUXTIGERS" will get $5 off their first four trips with the service.

More information can be found on Lyft's website.

The Tigers will play their first home game Saturday, Sept. 8 against Southeastern.

