LSU Parade Ground appears empty amid temporary tailgate restrictions

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Parade Ground was unusually quiet during game-day without Greek tailgaters.

Saturday's home game atmosphere was missing a bit without the normal racket of Greek students crowding the Parade Ground.

Following the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge, Maxwell Gruver, LSU authorities put an indefinite ban on Greek life activities. Authorities also beefed up on law enforcement to discourage underage drinking.

At the last home game, law enforcement racked up about 75 MIPS.

The silence came as a shock to some students, like Christian Christoffersen. After attending LSU for years, Christoffersen said he definitely felt the difference.

"You see frats and people get hauled off, MIPS, you know its your choice how you want to do gameday," the LSU senior told WBRZ. "I'm not saying without them we can't tailgate, but without them the energy definitely changes."

But not all students are okay with the lack of Greek festivities. Taylor Sieg says the missing fraternities don't do the LSU experience justice.

"Without them, that LSU presence doesn't really come off," Sieg said.

LSU authorities sent out a press release earlier this week stating that tailgating privileges will be restored for the next home game.