LSU outhits Hawaii 5-1 to tie series Saturday night

Baton Rouge, LA - The Tigers took the lead from the very first pitch in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back Saturday night.

LSU centerfielder Zach Watson taking his first swing over the right field wall for a leadoff homerun against Hawaii to give the Tigers an early 1-0 advantage.

Caleb Gilbert would throw five innings of shutout baseball behind a lineup that took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Catcher Hunter Fedducia headlined the Tigers early inning rally with a 2-run blast to right field as the Tigers' 5th and final run would be enough to bring home a win.

LSU and Hawaii match up with the series on the line Sunday at 2 p.m. with Ma'Khail Hilliard on the mound.