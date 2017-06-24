LSU, OSU set for 2 p.m. game Saturday after Tigers' win Friday

OMAHA, NEB. - The LSU Tiger baseball team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on Oregon St. and rode it to a 3-1 win in their elimination game on Friday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

LSU needs to beat the Beavers twice to advance to the College World Series championships series against the other side of the bracket which starts on Monday.

In the top of the second inning, LSU slugger Greg Deichmann laced a liner into right field and raced to second for a double.

It was nearly a mirror image of LSU's elimination game against FSU that followed as Zach Watson poked a single through center and Josh Smith shot a RBI single up the middle to score Deichmann from third.

LSU added to their lead in another "deja vu" moment when Beau Jordan laid down an safety squeeze to plate Watson from third and give LSU a 2-0 lead.

Tiger pitcher Alex Lange has looked sharp early striking out three of the first seven batters he faced before giving up his first hit in the third inning.

In the 3rd, Lange struggled walking three including walking in a run with the bases loaded to make it a 2-1 game.

Lange then bounced back and struck out KJ Harrison to leave them full.

Tiger freshman Josh Smith smashed a solo home run in the 7th inning to get the run back and make it a 3-1 LSU lead.

LSU starter Alex Lange would command his fastball for his entire outing, throwing 8.1 innings allowing just the one run on two hits, walking four and striking out eight Beaver batters.

Zach Hess entered and recorded the final five outs of the game for his fourth save of the season.

LSU forced a winner advance to the CWS Final series contest against Oregon State on Saturday at 2 p.m.