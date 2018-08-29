LSU opens applications for 'Tiger Fan Council' to provide game day feedback

BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced plans to form a council made up of about 25 fans who will provide feedback and ideas for the school's athletics department.

According to a release from LSU Athletics, the 'Tiger Fan Council' will provide feedback and insight directly to the department in order to "continually improve the fan experience in all sports for LSU fans."

Members of the council will be selected this fall and will be made up of passionate fans representing the overall and diverse demographics of the fan base. They will focus largely on the game day fan experience for all sports, including tickets, traffic and parking, customer service, concessions, in-game entertainment, facilities, security, seating and more.

Passionate fans can find a link to the application form on the LSU Athletics webpage by clicking HERE.