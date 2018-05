LSU officials investigating PMAC burglary

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials are investigating a reported burglary that occurred in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Sources tell WBRZ that officers were dispatched to the L Club, located inside of the PMAC, on Monday, May 21 in reference to a burglary.

Authorities say two laptops, a digital camera, and a printer went missing sometime between May 18 and May 21.

The incident remains under investigation. Check back for updates.