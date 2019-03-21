LSU officials approve contract extension for Coach Ed Orgeron

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Board of Supervisors has approved high-paying, two-year extension for the Tigers' head football coach.

The board passed the item during its meeting Wednesday. The move extends Orgeron's contract with LSU through 2023 and grows his salary from $3.5 million to $4 million.

His previous contract was set to expire at the end of 2021.

The extension comes just months after the Tigers closed out the 2018 season at 10-3 with a win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. LSU finished the year ranked #6 in AP's final top 25 poll.