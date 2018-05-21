LSU officially signs transfer QB Joe Burrow

Photo: Lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – LSU has officially added graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow to its roster.

Burrow comes to LSU from Ohio State, where he spent the past three years. Burrow graduated from Ohio State earlier this month with a degree in consumer & family financial services. He will be eligible immediately and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he joins the LSU Football team.

Burrow redshirted for Ohio State in 2015 and then served as a backup to starter J.T. Barrett in both 2016 and 2017. Burrow saw action in 10 games during his Ohio State career, completing 29-of-39 passes for 287 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 53 yards and a score.

Burrow earned Academic All-Big Ten Conference honors as well as being named an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete in 2016.