LSU officer accused of beating girlfriend resigns same week as chief



BATON ROUGE- A shakeup at the LSU Police Department this week led to the retirement of Police Chief Lawrence Rabalais and the resignation of K-9 Officer Blake Devillier.



The Investigative Unit has learned Devillier went for an interview as a road deputy in Iberville Parish within the past ten days.



"I won't even consider hiring him, with all of his problems at LSU," Sheriff Brett Stassi said.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained disturbing paperwork on Officer Blake Devillier that showed he was accused of abusing his girlfriend and K-9 police dog issued by LSU. Those details are highlighted in a protective order filed by the alleged victim. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has not been able to confirm if the resignation of Devillier is tied to Rabalais' retirement through university officials, but sources close to all parties say it could be one of the many reasons for it.



In the restraining order filed on March 22, 2017, the alleged victim said, "Blake Devillier came into my workplace, and I told him he is not allowed... He said if I don't have a police report, then he can be there, so I called the Sheriff's Office."



The restraining order goes on to report the victim blocked Blake's phone numbers social media. The restraining order claims she was shoved, stalked, threatened with bodily harm, her life was threatened, and threatened by text.



The week before November 8, 2016, the victim noted Blake shoved her head into a wall during an argument. On November 8th, she went to the EBRSO on Burbank to report the incident as well as abuse toward his K-9 partner Tessa. The victim reported seeing Blake hit and drag the animal across the floor. She said they often argued over the way he treated his K-9 partner.



As part of the restraining order that was filed, Devillier was ordered not to go near the victim at home, or her place of work. All court costs for the restraining order were assessed to Devillier. The restraining order allowed Devillier to maintain his firearm in the course and scope of his employment.

Hours after WBRZ began reporting on the situations at LSU Police, the university began to release some details.

"The officer was placed on leave, required to surrender his firearm and badge, and we immediately began an investigation into the matter. During the course of the investigation, and prior to its completion, the officer voluntarily resigned from the LSU Police Department," a campus spokesperson said. Before Blake's resignation, his K-9 partner was removed from his care, the university added.



LSU would not provided specific information about the retirement of Chief Rabalais, but sources said the split was not amicable. The victim in the case involving Devillier told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto, the chief was dismissive when she attempted to discuss her situation. She also said the university said the chief violated university policies.

According to records obtained by the WBRZ News 2 Investigative Unit, Rabalais was making around $110,000 a year.



LSU said Maj. Bart Thompson will oversee administrative and operational matters while the university looks for a new chief.



