LSU offensive lineman Teuhema released from football team, will transfer schools

12 hours 28 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2017 Aug 2, 2017 August 02, 2017 8:50 PM August 02, 2017 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been released from the LSU football team after he was suspsended Wednesday for a violation of team rules.

LSU made the announcement through a statement released by LSU Athletics Wednesday night. Coach Ed Orgeron said that Teuhema had been granted his release from the LSU football team and will transfer to another school.

Teuhema is a junior from Keller, Texas, and had been on team since 2015.

 

