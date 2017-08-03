LSU offensive lineman Teuhema released from football team, will transfer schools

BATON ROUGE – Offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been released from the LSU football team after he was suspsended Wednesday for a violation of team rules.

LSU made the announcement through a statement released by LSU Athletics Wednesday night. Coach Ed Orgeron said that Teuhema had been granted his release from the LSU football team and will transfer to another school.

Teuhema is a junior from Keller, Texas, and had been on team since 2015.