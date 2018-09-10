LSU offensive line attention growing heading into Auburn

BATON ROUGE - Heading into game week with No. 7 Auburn, LSU's offensive has been the center of discussion. Last week against Southeastern the Tigers struggled to pass protect with starter left tackle Saahdiq Charles out of action.

"There will be a lot of things we have to face this week," said Orgeron at Monday's weekly news conference. First of all, we have to fix ourselves. "There's some things that we can't fix. There's some technical errors that we can fix, getting Saahdiq back will help us."

Through two games LSU has allowed nine total sacks which ranks 6th worst in the FBS. On Monday Orgeron said he plans on shuffling the line.

"Moving Austin to right tackle to give Badara some help. Remember, he's a junior college player. This is his first time in full action," admitted Orgeron. "We believe he's going to be a good player. He was thrown into the action and he did do some good things, but he also did make some mistakes."

Lots of chatter was made of LSU using max formations against Southeastern, which resulted in limited production from the two wide receiver sets. In the second half the Tigers only had 78 total yards of offense.

"It can't be put on all the protection, I think we need to catch the ball, we need to get rid of the ball, we need to get open more, we need to be more creative in what we're doing and I think we're gonna do that," said Orgeron."

The Tigers opened as 10-point underdogs to Auburn for Saturday's matchup between the two SEC West programs.