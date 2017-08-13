LSU offense shines in second preseason scrimmage

Derrius Guice rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Darrel Williams added 76 yards and a pair of TDs as the Tiger offense put together an impressive performance here during LSU’s second “preseason game” of training camp on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.

“We just completed a fantastic preseason game No. 2,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said following the workout. “I thought our guys were highly spirited and prepared. I thought our coaches prepared our guys well and it showed.

“Our offense dominated most of the day today. I thought they came out with a great physical mindset. Darrel was a dominant player today and Derrius continues to have a fantastic camp.”

The offense wasted little time in establishing itself as Guice scored on a 60-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage against the No. 1 defense.

“I thought Matt (Canada) did a tremendous job of calling the game today,” Orgeron said. “We came out very physical on offense and took it to the defense. The defense was reeling for a little while.”

Senior quarterback Danny Etling connected on 8-of-18 passes for 114 yards and a pair of interceptions, while freshman Myles Brennan completed 4-of-8 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Brennan threw a 60-yard TD pass to Mannie Netherly, while DJ Chark had a 40-yard reception from Etling.

“Danny (Etling) is our starting quarterback right now,” Orgeron said. “Nobody has beaten him out. Myles (Brennan) did practice a couple of snaps with the first team today and did well.”

Orgeron complimented the play of the offensive line, which consisted of KJ Malone at left tackle, Garrett Brumfield at left guard, Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Ed Ingram at right guard and Toby Weathersby at right tackle.

“I thought the offensive line blocked very well,” Orgeron said. “This is the first time that Toby has scrimmaged and gone full speed all camp, and you could tell the difference in our blocking. I was very pleased with the way the offensive line performed today.”

Other offensive standouts on Saturday included running back Nick Brossette, who rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries; Chark with three catches for 52 yards; Derrick Dillon two catches for 52 yards; and Jacoby Stevens with two catches for 37 yards.

Defensively, Rashard Lawrence had six tackles, including a tackle for a loss, while Glen Logan had four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry in what was his first scrimmage of camp. Greg Gilmore and K’Lavon Chaisson both had sacks, while Grant Delpit returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Tigers also spent time during the scrimmage working on all phases of special teams.

LSU will take Sunday off and then get back to work on Monday as they starting preparing for its third preseason game of training camp, which takes place next Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.

Stats

Passing

Danny Etling: 8-of-18, 114 yards, 2 INT

Myles Brennan: 4-of-8, 107 yards, TD

Rushing

Darrel Williams: 16 carries, 76 yards, 2 TDs

Nick Brossette: 13 carries, 54 yards

Derrius Guice: 9 carries, 102 yards, 60-yard TD

Receiving

D.J. Chark: 3 catches, 52 yards

Derrick Dillon: 2 catches, 52 yards

JaCoby Stevens: 2 catches, 37 yards

Caleb Roddy: 2 catches, 5 yards

Mannie Netherly: 1 catch, 60 yards, TD

Russell Gage: 1 catch, 2 yards

Defense

DT Rashard Lawrence: 6 tackles, 1 TFL

DT Glen Logan: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, 1 forced fumble, 1 quarterback pressure

DT Greg Gilmore: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

CB Jontre Kirklin: 4 tackles

OLB K’Lavon Chaisson: 4 tackles, 1 sack

ILB Tyler Taylor: 3 tackles

S Grant Delpit: 1 INT TD