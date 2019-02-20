65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU-Northwestern State baseball game postponed due to weather

12 hours 22 minutes ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 February 19, 2019 12:31 PM February 19, 2019 in Sports
Source: LSU Athletics
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Athletics

NATCHITOCHES – The LSU-Northwestern State game scheduled for Wednesday night in Natchitoches has been postponed because of rain and field conditions.

The game will now be played at 6 p.m. on March 12 at Brown-Stroud Field.

As stated on the tickets for the original Feb. 20 game against LSU, there is no refund policy. Tickets purchased for that game will be honored for the March 12 game or another Northwestern State home game in the 2019 season.

The tickets do not need to be exchanged for new tickets. Fans are asked bring their tickets to the game and they will be accepted. 

For more information regarding the ticket policy, contact the Northwestern State Athletics Ticket Office at 318-357-4268.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days