LSU-Northwestern State baseball game postponed due to weather

Photo: LSU Athletics

NATCHITOCHES – The LSU-Northwestern State game scheduled for Wednesday night in Natchitoches has been postponed because of rain and field conditions.

The game will now be played at 6 p.m. on March 12 at Brown-Stroud Field.

As stated on the tickets for the original Feb. 20 game against LSU, there is no refund policy. Tickets purchased for that game will be honored for the March 12 game or another Northwestern State home game in the 2019 season.

The tickets do not need to be exchanged for new tickets. Fans are asked bring their tickets to the game and they will be accepted.

For more information regarding the ticket policy, contact the Northwestern State Athletics Ticket Office at 318-357-4268.