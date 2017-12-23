LSU names new police chief

Photo: LSU News Twitter

BATON ROUGE- Bart Thompson has been named chief of police at LSU.

Thompson, who has been with the LSU Police Department since 2010, has been serving as acting chief since September.

“We are pleased to name Bart Thompson as LSU’s chief of police,” LSU Executive Vice President & CFO Dan Layzell said in a release. “Chief Thompson has been a steady leader in the LSU Police Department over the last few months as we’ve gone through this transition. He has a proactive mindset and is building an even stronger relationship among the campus community and the LSU Police.”

Before working at LSU, Thompson was employed as a commissioned Baton Rouge Police Officer for 31 years. Throughout his career, Thompson worked in uniform patrol, burglary investigation, criminal intelligence, armed robbery and homicide divisions.

Thompson has served as a major with LSU Police for six years. He supervises 65 certified police officers in uniform patrol, computer operations criminal investigations and communications.