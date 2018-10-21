72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU moves up to No. 4 in latest polls

2 hours 1 minute 23 seconds ago Sunday, October 21 2018 Oct 21, 2018 October 21, 2018 1:16 PM October 21, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days