72°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU moves up to No. 4 in latest polls
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tales of paranormal activity surrounding the Old State Capitol
-
The Louisiana Red Cross gives out free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of Friday drawing
-
Power restored in downtown Baton Rouge after electrical fire causes hours-long outage