LSU moves up one spot to #11 in coaches poll

Sunday, September 10 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the Amway coaches poll after routing UT-Chattanooga 45-10. The Tigers are now raked 11th, just one position shy of the top 10. 
LSU remains ranked 12th in The Associated Press college football poll.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
      
                                  Record      Pts      Prv        
      1. Alabama (58)       2-0       1522       1        
      2. Oklahoma (2)       2-0       1447       5        
      3. Clemson (1)         2-0       1380       3        
      4. Southern Cal        2-0       1324       6        
      5. Penn St.              2-0       1299       4        
      6. Washington          2-0       1124       7        
      7. Michigan              2-0       1107       8        
      8. Ohio St.               1-1       1003       2        
      9. Oklahoma St.       2-0       1002       11        
      10. Wisconsin          2-0       993       9        
      11. Florida St.          0-1       944       10        
      12. LSU                   2-0       935       12        
      13. Georgia             2-0       882       15        
      14. Louisville           2-0       658       17        
      15. Auburn              1-1       591       13        
      16. Virginia Tech      2-0       559       18        
      17. Miami                1-0       542       16        
      18. Kansas St.          2-0       475       19        
      19. Stanford            1-1       364       14        
      20. TCU                   2-0       352       23        
      21. Washington St.   2-0       233       20        
      22. South Florida      2-0       188       21        
      23. Tennessee          2-0       159       25        
      24. Florida               0-1       146       22        
      25. UCLA                 2-0       119       -        
Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.
