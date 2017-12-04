LSU moves up in final regular-season polls

Image: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

LSU also moved to No. 16 and No. 14 in The Associated Press and Amway coaches polls respectively.

Saturday saw a lot of action between top-25 teams, as conference championships were played across the country.

In the final AP Top 25 of the regular season, the Alabama Crimson Tide was No. 4 and the Ohio State Buckeyes were No. 5. The poll was released about an hour before the College Football Playoff pairings were to be revealed. The final spot in the final four came down to a debate between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. In the AP media poll, Alabama received 1,307 points to Ohio State's 1,300.

Clemson finished the regular season No. 1, followed by Oklahoma and Georgia.

Wisconsin was No. 6, followed by Auburn, Southern California, Penn State and UCF. The 10th-ranked Knights are the last unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and matched their best ranking ever. UCF finished the 2013 season 10th.

Boise State moved into the rankings at 25th.

