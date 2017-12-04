55°
LSU moves up in final regular-season polls

16 hours 40 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2017 Dec 3, 2017 December 03, 2017 11:04 AM December 03, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ / Associated Press
By: Trey Couvillion
Image: LSU Athletics
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. 
LSU also moved to No. 16 and No. 14 in The Associated Press and Amway coaches polls respectively.
Saturday saw a lot of action between top-25 teams, as conference championships were played across the country.
In the final AP Top 25 of the regular season, the Alabama Crimson Tide was No. 4 and the Ohio State Buckeyes were No. 5. The poll was released about an hour before the College Football Playoff pairings were to be revealed. The final spot in the final four came down to a debate between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. In the AP media poll, Alabama received 1,307 points to Ohio State's 1,300.
  
Clemson finished the regular season No. 1, followed by Oklahoma and Georgia.
  
Wisconsin was No. 6, followed by Auburn, Southern California, Penn State and UCF. The 10th-ranked Knights are the last unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and matched their best ranking ever. UCF finished the 2013 season 10th.
  
Boise State moved into the rankings at 25th.
AP Poll
RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1 Clemson(43) 12-1 1506
2 Oklahoma(18) 12-1 1474
3 Georgia 12-1 1409  3
4 Alabama 11-1 1307  1
5 Ohio State 11-2 1300  3
6 Wisconsin 12-1 1162  3
7 Auburn 10-3 1123  3
8 USC 11-2 1101  3
9 Penn State 10-2 1008
10 UCF 12-0 983  2
11 Miami 10-2 948  4
12 Washington 10-2 820  1
13 TCU 10-3 816  3
14 Notre Dame 9-3 632  1
15 Stanford 9-4 629  1
16 LSU 9-3 599  1
17 Oklahoma State 9-3 549  1
18 Michigan State 9-3 487  1
19 Memphis 10-2 475  3
20 Northwestern 9-3 398
21 Washington State 9-3 342
22 Virginia Tech 9-3 323
23 South Florida 9-2 115
24 Mississippi State 8-4 103
25 Boise State 10-3 59 NR
Coaches Poll
RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1 Clemson(49) 12-1 1510
2 Oklahoma(10) 12-1 1462
3 Georgia(2) 12-1 1416  3
4 Alabama 11-1 1312  1
5 Ohio State 11-2 1298  2
6 Wisconsin 12-1 1162  3
7 USC 11-2 1140  2
8 Auburn 10-3 1085  4
9 Penn State 10-2 1006  1
10 UCF 12-0 986  1
11 Miami 10-2 934  4
12 Washington 10-2 855  1
13 TCU 10-3 807  1
14 LSU 9-3 638  2
15 Notre Dame 9-3 628  2
16 Stanford 9-4 607  1
17 Oklahoma State 9-3 522  1
18 Memphis 10-2 485  4
19 Michigan State 9-3 474
20 Northwestern 9-3 370
21 Washington State 9-3 310  1
22 Virginia Tech 9-3 302  1
23 Mississippi State 8-4 134  1
24 South Florida 9-2 126  1
25 Boise State 10-3 72 NR

