LSU, Michigan State set for 6:09 tip-off Friday

Sunday, March 24 2019
By: LSU Sports Information

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA, CBS and TBS announced game times and announce crews for the Sweet 16 games with the Tigers and Michigan State set to tip Friday at 7:09 p.m. ET (6:09 p.m. CT) at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D. C. 

The East Regional Sweet 16 matchups between LSU and Michigan State and Duke and Virginia Tech will be televised by CBS with lead announce crew of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the call. The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady will have the call of the LSU game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Eagle 98.1 FM the flagship in Baton Rouge).

The Tigers, the third seed in the East, are 28-6 after the thrilling 69-67 win over Maryland on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. It marked the third time to advance to the Sweet 16 in which LSU has won on a bucket in the closing seconds, two of them coming in Jacksonville.

Michigan State is the second seed and defeated Minnesota in their second round game to advance to Washington.

