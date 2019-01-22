LSU Men's Basketball back in AP poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Men's Basketball team is back in the AP Top 25 poll after winning against Ole Miss and South Carolina.

This is the fourth appearance for LSU in the poll this season after being ranked 23rd in the preseason poll, 22nd in the second poll, and 19th in week three, according to LSU Athletics.

"We're getting ready for Georgia," Coach Will Wade said in a press conference on Monday. "They pose some challenges for us. They'll pack their defense in."

The Tigers will host Georgia this Wednesday evening at 6 o'clock in the PMAC.