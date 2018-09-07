LSU looks to improve after a poor 2nd half versus Miami

BATON ROUGE- After putting up 27 points and being almost 50-50 between run and pass in the first half, LSU's offense reverted back to its rush heavy roots.

In the second half, the offense only threw the ball 5 times for 39 yards as opposed to the 16 times for 101 yards in the first 30 minutes.

"First half, we moved the ball really well. Not so much in the second half," said quarterback Joe Burrow. "Our defense was playing so well and we had so many points that it really didn't matter and we kind of just eased our way into the first game."

"I definitely think we put things in cruise control. I know we can't do that going on in the season. We're going to work on it and we're going to get better at it," said running back Nick Brossette.

LSU also got complacent on the defensive side of the ball, as Dave Aranda squad gave up 14 second half points on after a strong first half.

"Big thing Coach Aranda talked about is finishing games," said safety Grant Delpit. "I feel like we can do a better job of that. We came out strong in the first half, but I feel like we can do a better job finishing as a unit"

Last week, Miami quarterback Malik Rosier threw for 259 yards, so LSU's secondary will have to buckle down this week with Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil coming to town after throwing for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns against ULM last week.