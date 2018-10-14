LSU likely facing hefty fines for behavior of ecstatic fans

BATON ROUGE - A huge win for the LSU Tigers could culminate in a huge fine as jubilant fans jumped barricades to storm the field.



"It was pretty awesome, being on the field, getting to see everything, being where the players are at it's pretty cool," said Anthony S., who has made it onto the field twice.



Storming the field became officially against the SEC rules in 2015. In 2014, LSU fans jumped the barriers when the Tigers beat Ole Miss. Back then, the school was only fined $5000. Since the rule was put in place, a first time offense is 10 times that amount, but we don't know if this will count as LSU's second offense, which carries a $100,000 fine.



The second fine LSU may face: the student section chanting the forbidden song "Neck". It is confirmed that the LSU band did not play the song, and that the students decided to sing it anyway. If the vulgar words were heard over the broadcast, a fine is likely.

"It's hard to be in that moment. It's just everyone kind of goes and does it, you're not thinking about that," said Anthony.

Fans who obviously weren't thinking about the potential penalties think the chant and the field storming is good for morale.

"I think it was great for the team and the community because normally students don't stay for the whole game. They usually leave around the first or second quarter, by then the student section is usually empty," said Noah Anthony, who did not attend the game.

LSU released a statement on Sunday stating, "We have not received any correspondence from the conference officials or broadcast partners on this matter."

The SEC and CBS will announce the fines tomorrow.