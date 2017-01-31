LSU library targeted for demolition in new campus plan

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials are considering a plan to demolish the crumbling and architecturally mismatched Middleton Library in order to return the campus' iconic Quadrangle to its original state by creating a courtyard park.



Members of the LSU Board of Supervisors voiced their excitement Friday after receiving a presentation regarding the 10-year plan to redesign the Baton Rouge campus.



Officials will not make a final decision on the library's fate until the summer, when the plan is presented with a timeline and budget.



As part of the proposal, the library would be relocated and Lockett Hall would be torn down and replaced with a green space.



Middleton Library, which opened in 1958, has had problems with a leaky roof and a faulty heating system.