LSU library targeted for demolition in new campus plan

1 hour 32 minutes 11 seconds ago January 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2017 Tuesday, January 31 2017 January 31, 2017 10:51 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials are considering a plan to demolish the crumbling and architecturally mismatched Middleton Library in order to return the campus' iconic Quadrangle to its original state by creating a courtyard park.

Members of the LSU Board of Supervisors voiced their excitement Friday after receiving a presentation regarding the 10-year plan to redesign the Baton Rouge campus.

Officials will not make a final decision on the library's fate until the summer, when the plan is presented with a timeline and budget.

As part of the proposal, the library would be relocated and Lockett Hall would be torn down and replaced with a green space.

Middleton Library, which opened in 1958, has had problems with a leaky roof and a faulty heating system.

