LSU LHP Nick Bush first Tiger selected in MLB draft; six total Tigers drafted

Baton Rouge, LA - The first LSU Tiger taken off in the 2018 MLB draft may have caught Tiger fans by surprise. LSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Nick Bush was selected Tuesday in the eighth round (pick No. 246) by the Colorado Rockies.

The projected slot value for pick No. 246 is $160,700.

The left-hander from Leesburg, Ga., was 1-1 this season with a 3.40 ERA, working 47.2 innings in 19 relief appearances and five starts. He allowed 44 hits and 18 earned runs while recording 17 walks and 42 strikeouts.

On day three of the draft that featured rounds 11-40, saw several more Tigers hear their names called.

Junior right-hander Cam Sanders was the first LSU player taken on the final day of the 2018 MLB draft. Sanders was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round (pick. No. 368).

With a strong post-season including a dominant showing at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Sanders helped boost his stock retiring 25 of 28 batters he faced in LSU's post-season run.

Following Sanders was junior catcher Hunter Feduccia, who was selected in the 12th round just eight picks later (pick No. 274 overall).

The LSUE transfer hit .233 with three homers and 31 RBIs and tied for the team lead in walks (34). During the regular season Feduccia battled a hand injury that caused him to miss time and also hindered him behind the plate. Feduccia threw out 13 of the 51 stolen base attempts against him.

In the 18th round the Chicago Cubs double dipped into the LSU pool selecting third basemen Jake Slaughter with (pick No. 548).

Also, junior outfielder Antoine Duplantis was selected in the 19th round with (pick No. 543) by the Cleveland indians. Over three seasons Duplantis has compiled 268 career hits in a Tigers uniform. In 2016 he hit .327 as a freshman. His sophomore year he hit .316 followed by another solid year at the dish where he batted .328 in 2018.

List of Louisiana players drafted in 2018.

RD. 3 - Oakland A's (85th overall) Hogan Harris LHP - Louisiana Lafayette (4th year junior)

RD. 4 - Tampa Bay Rays (120th overall) Grant Witherspoon CF - Tulane (4th year junior)

RD. 6 Los Angels Dodgers (194th overall) Bryan Warzek LHP - New Orleans

RD. 8 Colorado Rockies (246th overall) Nick Bush LHP - LSU (4th Year junior)

RD. 9 Tampa Bay Rays (270th overall) Nick LEE LHP - Louisiana Lafayette (4th year junior)

RD. 12 Texas Rangers (359th overall) Dotson Destin LHP - Scotlandville Magnet HS

RD. 12 Chicago Cubs (368th overall) Cameron Sanders RHP - LSU (4th year junior)

RD. 12 Los Angeles Dodgers (374th overall) Hunter Feduccia C - LSU (4th year junior)

RD. 14 Arizona Diamondbacks (429th overall) Josh Green RHP - Southeastern LA (4th year senior)

RD. 18 Chicago Cubs (548th overall) Jake Slaughter 3B - LSU (4th year sophomore)

RD. 19 Cleveland Indians (583rd overall) Antoine Duplantis OF - LSU (3rd year junior)

RD. 22 New York Yankees (667th overall) Keegan Curtis RHP - Louisiana Monroe (4th year junior)

RD. 25 Toronto Blue Jays (746th overall) Will McAffer RHP - Tulane (4th year junior)

RD. 30 San Francisco Giants (886th overall) Kwan Adkins OF - Northwestern State (4th year senior)

RD. 34 Atlanta Braves (1012th overall) Zack Hess RHP - LSU (3rd year sohomore)

