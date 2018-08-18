LSU legend Johnny Robinson named senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Photo: Gene Ponti KTVE/KARD

CANTON, OH - Johnny Robinson, one of the tentpoles of LSU's undefeated 1958 season, is one step closer to being immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Friday, it was announced that Robinson would be a senior finalist for the hall of fame's 2018 class. The Louisiana native was selected by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee, which met at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio that morning.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Robinson must receive 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee on “Selection Saturday.” The Hall’s Selection Committee will meet in February to consider one senior(Robinson), two contributors, and 15 modern-era finalists.

Robinson received All-SEC honors alongside other LSU legends like Billy Cannon and Warren Rabb for the Tigers' undefeated, championship-winning 1958 season.

He began his pro career as a running back in 1960 until he switched to safety in his third season, beginning a dominant 10-year stretch. Robinson, a key member of the Chiefs’ dominant defense during that era, was voted to seven Pro Bowls, received all-league recognition six straight years, and was named to the AFL’s All-Time Team.

He was also a member of the 1962 Texans AFL championship team and the 1969 Chiefs, who took home Super Bowl IV.